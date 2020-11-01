Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Receives $75.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEOG. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NEOG opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35. Neogen has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,796,363.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,013 shares of company stock worth $4,713,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 7,356.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 277,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 273,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 92,488 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth $5,844,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 515,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,976,000 after buying an additional 74,098 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

