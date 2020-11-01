Analysts Set Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) PT at $20.25

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

NYSE:CLI opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. Mack-Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $996.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.91 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 35,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 9.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.