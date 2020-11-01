Brokerages Set Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) PT at $44.75

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Athene alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Athene by 69.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Athene by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATH opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.40. Athene has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.