Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $52.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $27,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,220 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 461.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $7,101,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $95.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,431.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

