Analysts Set Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target at $14.33

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHLX shares. Barclays upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.66. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 126.50% and a net margin of 102.85%. The company had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.03%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.