Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANFGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. CIBC began coverage on Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

