Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW) Receives €38.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.55 ($45.35).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of SOW opened at €30.76 ($36.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.08. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 1-year high of €44.50 ($52.35).

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Analyst Recommendations for Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

VBI Vaccines Stock Price Down 5.6%
VBI Vaccines Stock Price Down 5.6%
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Stock Price Down 4.5%
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Stock Price Down 4.5%
Palantir Technologies Shares Down 5.8%
Palantir Technologies Shares Down 5.8%
Century Communities Stock Price Down 5.8%
Century Communities Stock Price Down 5.8%
BioNano Genomics Trading Down 4.6%
BioNano Genomics Trading Down 4.6%
Datadog Trading Down 5.9%
Datadog Trading Down 5.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report