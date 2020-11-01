Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW) Receives €38.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.55 ($45.35).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of SOW opened at €30.76 ($36.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.08. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 1-year high of €44.50 ($52.35).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

