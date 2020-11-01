Analysts Set Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) PT at $6.00

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.54% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

