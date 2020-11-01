MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) Receives €122.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €122.50 ($144.12).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOR shares. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) stock opened at €87.56 ($103.01) on Thursday. MorphoSys AG has a one year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a one year high of €146.30 ($172.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €101.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.67.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

