Analysts Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) PT at $19.24

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,740.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $67,180,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $24,662,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,078,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,547,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

