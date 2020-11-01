Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Receives $47.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNTA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 34,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,113,979.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 24,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $817,984.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,969 shares in the company, valued at $817,984.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,749 shares of company stock worth $3,239,220 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 337.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.