ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at TD Securities

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.63.

Shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock opened at C$37.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.28. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 12 month low of C$27.72 and a 12 month high of C$54.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.67.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,580.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,133,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,037,478,156.19.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

