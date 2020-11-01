Altagas (TSE:ALA) Given a C$22.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Altagas (TSE:ALA) received a C$22.50 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altagas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

ALA has been the topic of several other reports. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Altagas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.21.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$16.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.29. Altagas has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$22.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

