Cormark Increases Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$22.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cormark from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Altagas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Altagas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altagas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.21.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$16.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. Altagas has a one year low of C$8.71 and a one year high of C$22.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altagas will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

