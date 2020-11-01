Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.08. Navigator posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.56%.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 35.1% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,705,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 442,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navigator by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 123,732 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its holdings in Navigator by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,317,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 92,901 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 289,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 84,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Navigator by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 72,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Navigator has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.