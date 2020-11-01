Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s current price.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.68. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$31.49 and a twelve month high of C$60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.