Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s current price.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.68. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$31.49 and a twelve month high of C$60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PagerDuty Shares Down 6.3% After Insider Selling
PagerDuty Shares Down 6.3% After Insider Selling
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Shares Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Shares Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings
BlackLine Trading Up 5.8% on Earnings Beat
BlackLine Trading Up 5.8% on Earnings Beat
ResMed Stock Price Up 6.9% Following Strong Earnings
ResMed Stock Price Up 6.9% Following Strong Earnings
Acadia Healthcare Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings
Acadia Healthcare Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Trading Up 9.6% on Insider Buying Activity
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Trading Up 9.6% on Insider Buying Activity


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report