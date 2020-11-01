Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$2.75 by Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a C$2.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAV. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.94.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$2.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The stock has a market cap of $413.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.91. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$2.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$33.34 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

