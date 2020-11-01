BMO Capital Markets Increases Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$3.25

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.94.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$2.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.91. The company has a market cap of $413.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$2.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$33.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

