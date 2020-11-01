Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$3.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a C$3.00 price target by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.94.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$2.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.91. The stock has a market cap of $413.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$33.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

