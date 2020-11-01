B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

SLCA opened at $2.72 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 104.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,326 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,051 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 15.1% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 200,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 87.0% in the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in U.S. Silica by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in U.S. Silica by 116.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

