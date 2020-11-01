Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Downgraded by CLSA

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was downgraded by research analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DCMYY. HSBC raised shares of Ntt Docomo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ntt Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS DCMYY opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. Ntt Docomo has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $38.09.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Ntt Docomo had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ntt Docomo will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Ntt Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

