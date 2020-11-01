Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) to Hold

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ntt Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ntt Docomo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Ntt Docomo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DCMYY opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of -0.24. Ntt Docomo has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ntt Docomo had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ntt Docomo will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ntt Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.