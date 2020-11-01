Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Sell

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities lowered Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.57.

TRUP opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,431.09 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,693 shares of company stock worth $7,760,220. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

