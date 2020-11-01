Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPB. ValuEngine raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

TPB stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $718.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $39.42.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.74 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

