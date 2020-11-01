Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) to “Buy”

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. Topcon has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Topcon had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $227.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Topcon will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

