Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €102.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €102.00 ($120.00) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.31 ($142.71).

MRK stock opened at €127.15 ($149.59) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($135.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €112.18.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

