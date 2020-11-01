Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €102.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €102.00 ($120.00) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.31 ($142.71).

MRK stock opened at €127.15 ($149.59) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($135.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €112.18.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PagerDuty Shares Down 6.3% After Insider Selling
PagerDuty Shares Down 6.3% After Insider Selling
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Shares Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Shares Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings
BlackLine Trading Up 5.8% on Earnings Beat
BlackLine Trading Up 5.8% on Earnings Beat
ResMed Stock Price Up 6.9% Following Strong Earnings
ResMed Stock Price Up 6.9% Following Strong Earnings
Acadia Healthcare Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings
Acadia Healthcare Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Trading Up 9.6% on Insider Buying Activity
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Trading Up 9.6% on Insider Buying Activity


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report