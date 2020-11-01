Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.76 million.

AMRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

AMRS stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $511.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amyris by 52.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 100,454 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amyris by 633.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amyris by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 64,901 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amyris by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

