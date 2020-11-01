Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UAA opened at $13.84 on Friday. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Under Armour’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,608,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 39.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,258 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 632.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 253.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 819,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.