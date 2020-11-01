Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Raised to $28.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.
NVST has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.
NYSE:NVST opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Envista has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30.
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
