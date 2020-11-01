Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Raised to $28.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

NVST has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Envista alerts:

NYSE:NVST opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Envista has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Envista had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Envista will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.