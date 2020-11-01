Roth Capital Increases Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $35.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $33.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOVA. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

