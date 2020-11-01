Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apellis' lead candidate pegcetacoplan, in clinical studies, has improved hemoglobin levels and reduced transfusion requirements for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). In the study, pegcetacoplan also showed superiority over the already approved drug, Soliris. Following positive meetings with regulatory agencies,Apellis remains on track to submit a new drug application for pegcetacoplan for PNH and a marketing authorization application (MAA) in Europe in the second half of 2020. If approved by the Food and Drug Adminsitration (FDA), this will be the first marketed drug of the company. However, with no drug approved in its portfolio, any delay in the approval of pegcetacoplan will be a concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $31.90 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $103,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,093,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,792,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,521,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,816 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

