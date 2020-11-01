Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FISI. BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $284.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Financial Institutions by 12.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 27.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

