$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.93. ArcBest posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

ArcBest stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.43 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

