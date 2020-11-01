Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

