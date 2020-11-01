Zacks: Analysts Expect Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.94 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENBL opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.67. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

