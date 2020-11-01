Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYBT. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $80,394.60. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,315 shares of company stock worth $313,649. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

