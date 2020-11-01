Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc. is a direct marketer of brand name and private label products, including personal desktop computers, notebook computers, computer related products, and industrial products, in North America and Europe. The Company assembles its own PCs and sell them under the trademarks Systemax, Tiger and Ultra. In addition, they market and sell computers manufactured by other leading companies. The Company’s multi-faceted marketing plan features Internet, relationship marketing, and inbound catalog sales. “

Separately, Sidoti raised their price target on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SYX opened at $28.43 on Friday. Systemax has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Systemax by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Systemax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Systemax by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Systemax by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

