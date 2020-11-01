Cfra Upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Strong-Buy

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Shares of TSLA opened at $388.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $422.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $367.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,010.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.25, for a total value of $433,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,246,370.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,064 shares of company stock valued at $56,674,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

