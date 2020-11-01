FY2020 EPS Estimates for TriNet Group Inc Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for TriNet Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TriNet Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TNET has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.70.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $814,589.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,593.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,730 shares of company stock worth $7,599,776 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.