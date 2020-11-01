Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,250.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,738.24.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,099.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,510.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,463.65. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.