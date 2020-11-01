United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded at Cfra

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by research analysts at Cfra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on X. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Shares of X stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 11,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
