United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded at Cfra

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by research analysts at Cfra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on X. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of X stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 11,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

