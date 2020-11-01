United Parcel Service, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $7.65 Per Share (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $7.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

