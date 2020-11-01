Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CNX Resources Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,520,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 159,635 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,041,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.