Goodrich Petroleum Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

GDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

GDP opened at $9.58 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $11.71.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

