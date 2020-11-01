Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Incyte Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Incyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 74.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,548 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 29.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 154.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 473,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

