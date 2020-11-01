PDC Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the energy producer will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of PDCE opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $27.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

