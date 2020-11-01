Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.34.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $196.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,503,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $1,316,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,997.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,958 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,967. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.