Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTR. CSFB set a C$37.00 target price on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.80.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$54.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$34.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion and a PE ratio of 37.77.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.68 billion.

In other Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael Reed Webb purchased 600 shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$528,993.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.52%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

