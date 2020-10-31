Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Microsoft Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Microsoft stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

