Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Monro Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monro in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MNRO. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of MNRO opened at $42.06 on Friday. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,399,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,711,000 after acquiring an additional 92,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Monro by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Monro by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 471,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

